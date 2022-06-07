GREENFIELD P.D. REPORTS

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

June 4

INCIDENTS

A caller advised there was a very young boy riding a motorized bike through the streets, alleys and on the sidewalk. The caller said she almost ran him over when he shot out of the alley onto the street in front of her. Officers spoke with the juvenile and parents, advising them accordingly.

A caller advised that she believed her ex-boyfriend had attempted to break into her residence through her laundry room and that he also claimed to have a tracking device either on her phone or car as he constantly knew her location. She also advised that she believes he had caused some minor damage to her vehicle the past night. An investigation is pending.

June 5

INCIDENT

A caller advised he was just at the post office and that there was a male inside sleeping who appeared to have gotten sick. The subject was advised accordingly.

June 6

Arrests/Citations:

Tiffany Mick, 36, of Greenfield, was arrested for aggravated menacing.

Jeffrey Waulk, 41, of Leesburg, was arrested on warrant for resisting arrest and domestic violence from the Highland County Sheriff’s Office.

Jeremie Hester, 35, of Greenfield, was arrested for theft.