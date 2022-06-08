New dog pound bids opened

A bid opening for a new dog pound planned to be built on North Shore Drive took place at the weekly Wednesday meeting of the Highland County Board of Commissioners.

The project description for the “animal shelter” — not to be confused with the Highland County Humane Society Animal Shelter — stated that the bid included that the company would need to “furnish all necessary labor, materials, tools, machinery, warranties and all other items required to construct a new post-framed 6,000-square-foot building.”

There were three different bids, which are as follows:

* A bid from Wilson Buildings was for $1,274,547 and included a price of $15,000 for an alternate epoxy coating on the concrete floors, with the estimated completion date being Dec. 31, 2022.

* A bid from DER Development Company LLC was for $1,271,000 and included a price of $41,970 for the alternate epoxy coating on the concrete floors, with the estimated completion date being Dec. 31, 2022.

* A bid from WAI Construction Group, LLC was for $1,287,800 and included a price of $18,456 for the alternate epoxy coating on the concrete floors, with the estimated completion date being Nov. 1, 2022.

Board president Jeff Duncan said that the commissioners plan to award the bid at next week’s meeting to allow Adam Raines, project manager at DS2 Architects, to look over the bids.

In other news, Duncan said there were multiple contracts approved and outlined details on some of them.

He said Contract 46 is a two-year extension to Contract 43 adopted in 2021. He said it’s a sub-grant agreement that would incorporate any previous amendments that were entered into by the Greater Ohio Workforce Board Area 7 in Highland County through fiscal year 2022/23.

Duncan also said that Contract 48, is an addendum after Greystone Systems decided to make changes to the original contract which lowered the price from $159.50 to $132 due to less installation and material being required.

Concerning Contract 49, Duncan said it was an addendum to a previous Highland County Jobs and Family Services contract that would allow Jeremy Ratcliff, the director of Highland County Job and Family Services, to fund services outlined in the contract from the Title 20 Block Grant or other applicable federal, state or local funding sources at his “sole discretion.”

In other news, there were three resolutions approved by the board:

* Res. No. 22-99 is authorization for an additional appropriation from unanticipated revenue to Capital Improvement – Airport in the amount of $1,375.

* Res. No. 22-100 is an agreement to vacate Clutter Lane in Clay Township.

* Res. No. 22-101 is an agreement to vacate Hill Street in Clay Township.

There were also seven contracts approved by the board:

* Contract 46 is between the board, OhioMeansJobs Highland County and the Greater Ohio Workforce Board for a Program Year 2022/2023 sub-grant agreement extension.

* Contract 47 is between the board of commissioners, the Highland County Airport and Stantec for replacement of AWOS III Ohio Department of Transportation Project No. 22-20.

* Contract 48 is between the board of commissioners, Greystone Systems and Host My Sip for a Highland County Workforce READi Center Phone Service Activation Addendum.

* Contract 49 is between the board of commissioners and Highland County Jobs and Family Services for an addendum to Contract 68 (approved on Sept. 15, 2021) for an Ohio purchase of social services contract from Oct. 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022.

* Contract 50 is between the board and Highland County Community Action Organization for the PY CHIP 2022 Community Housing Impact Preservation Program Contest.

* Contract 51 is between the board of commissioners, HCJFS and HCCAO for a purchased service contract for OWF-SNAP Job Club from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023.

* Contract 52 is between the board, HCJFS and HCCAO for a purchased service contract for a community case manager from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023.

Highland County commissioners (l-r) David Daniels, Jeff Duncan and Terry Britton are pictured during their weekly Wednesday meeting.

