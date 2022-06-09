Beam leaving OSU Extension

Brooke Beam, an agriculture and natural resources/community development educator with OSU Extension Highland County, has announced she is leaving her current position for a new endeavor.

“For the past four years, I have served as the OSU Extension educator for agricultural and natural resources/community development in Highland County,” Beam said in a news release. “I have enjoyed meeting with community members, making farm visits, coordinating Leadership Highland, and the Germinate Film Fest. I have accepted a position with the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation as their social media specialist. My last day with OSU Extension (was) June 8, 2022. Thank you to everyone who has made my job a memorable and enjoyable experience.”

For information about current OSU Extension programs, contact the OSU Extension Office at 937-393-1918 for more information.

Submitted by Brooke Beam.

Beam https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/06/web1_Beam-Brooke-mug.jpg Beam