HCHD seeks survey help

The Highland County Health Department is conducting a communitywide health assessment this summer and is asking for community participation in what health commissioner Jared Warner said is an important effort.

“Every three years, the health department reaches out directly to our community members and asks some big questions about the health of our Highland County community,” Warner said. “The information that we get in response to this survey helps the health department to develop programs and services that directly address the needs of our community.”

Past survey responses have helped to highlight community concerns about drug abuse, chronic health issues like diabetes and heart disease, increased infant mortality rates, and other important issues that impact community health.

Several options are available to take the survey, including online and with pen and paper. Many local businesses and community organizations have also joined this effort to collect information from the community.

“Flyers, posters and paper versions of the survey have been distributed to all of our local communities. We made a special effort this year to get information out to all of our most rural areas in hopes that we will get a strong response from all parts of Highland County,” said Hannah Guilkey-Humphrey, special projects coordinator for the health department,

As an incentive to participate in this community survey, several $50 gas cards, a smart watch, a tablet computer, and other prizes will be given out. To enter the prize drawing, participants must first complete the health assessment survey.

Community Health Assessment survey responses will be collected until mid-July. Results for the assessment will be used to develop a Community Health Improvement Plan.

“The Community Health Improvement Plan will help to shape the focus of health services as the Highland County Health Department and our many partner agencies continue to work towards promoting, protecting and improving community health,” said Warner.

Adena Health Systems is partnering with Highland County Health Department to conduct this survey.

The survey can be taken at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/HighlandCHA2022.

Submitted by Brittane Da​nce, emergency response coordinator​, Highland County Health Department.

Health assessment helps address county’s needs