Airplane crashes, cruising debated, Greenfield sued

This week in 1940, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that two people were seriously injured due to an airplane crash near Washington C.H., with witnesses saying that the plane circled the Wilson Landing Field on Route 70 south of the Washington C.H. corporation limit and then plummeted 150 feet into the ground.

The Duffield Jewelry Store, located in the Fairley building on South Washington Street, had its formal opening, with the store’s owner experienced in watch, clock and jewelry repair.

In sports, Johnny Wagner, former captain of the McClain Tigers, started at second base for the Washington (Pennsylvania) Red Birds in the Pennsylvania State Association, playing the full game, getting two hits in four at-bats with an RBI and six assists on defense.

The Rand Theatre in Greenfield advertised multiple movies including “Gangs of Chicago” starring Lloyd Nolan, Barton MacLane and Lola Lane, and “Light of the Western Stars” starring Victor Jory, Jo Ann Sayers and Russell Hayden.

Jamara Grocery advertised multiple products, including eight-ounce jars of grape juice for 15 cents and a two-can pack of four ounces of pimentos for 15 cents.

This week in 1965, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that Greenfield City Council drafted legislation that would compensate employees of the service department “in time-off for overtime work” as two employees had gotten a substantial amount of overtime and not received time-off to compensate for that.

A jury trial for a $20,000 in damages suit against the city of Greenfield was planned to open that week due to the plaintiff looking for judgment for injuries they claimed they got from a one-car accident on North Fifth Street.

The April Crusade for Cancer in Highland County announced that the contributions totaled $6,000 with Wendell Pitzer, the Crusade chairman, saying that he hoped the fund would reach or exceed the $6,700 goal by the closing date of Sept. 1.

In sports, Robert Pease, the McClain swimming coach during the 1964-65 season, was hired by Springfield North High School to be its swimming coach for the 1965-66 season.

The Centerfield Pike Drive-In Theatre advertised multiple films including “Bus Riley’s Back in Town,” starring Michael Parks and Ann Margret, and “What a Way to Go!” starring Shirley MacLaine and Dean Martin.

Big Tom Boy Drive-In, located at 1080 Jefferson St. in Greenfield, advertised its Monday through Thursday specials, with a pork tenderloin platter, including French fries and slaw, for 49 cents, and a bucket of chicken, 16 pieces, for $2.98.

This week in 1990, The Press-Gazette reported that Sergeant Joe Powell from the Hillsboro Police Department was among 23 other officers and deputy sheriffs across the state that completed their seventh Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) training program.

Curtis Wilson and his family announced they planned to donate a log house that was located on their Mad River Road farm to the Highland County Historical Society.

The Hillsboro City Council, with the summer starting, was again debating the issue of cruising in the county and looked at copies of cruising ordinances from California “where laws against cruising had been passed.”

The sixth annual version of The Southern Ohio Square Dance Jamboree was planned to take place at the Highland County Fairgrounds and was co-sponsored by the Hillsboro Yellow Rockers and the Greenfield Star Thrus.

A single-engine airplane hit some trees and crashed into a fence row at the Highland County Airport, injuring the pilot, as it was practicing take-offs and landings and tried to set the plane down when the pilot thought it went off course.

In sports, six women from Highland County were named to the 1990 All-District softball team and were scheduled to play in the yearly district all-star matchup at Waverly High School.

Great Scot Thrifty Supermarkets, located at 245 Main St. in Hillsboro, advertised multiple products including a pound of bananas for 28 cents and crisp California heads of lettuce for 68 cents each.

This week in 2010, The Times-Gazette reported that the Ohio State University Extension Office in Highland County might be required to close its doors unless the county made more money than it anticipated it would or if the following year’s revenue looked better.

Lynchburg Masonic Lodge #178 announced that the winner of the Carl Walton Memorial Scholarship for 2010 would be Brad Keltner, a member of the Future Farmer of American, 4-H, National Honor Society and class president at Lynchburg-Clay High School.

A special election was planned to be held to give Democratic Highland County voters a second chance to elect a nominee for the Third Congressional District race, with there only being two polling locations — Hillsboro and Greenfield.

AmVets Post 61 announced it would take flags that were torn and tattered and properly dispose of them, with a ceremony planned on Flag Day to retire those flags and discuss “the meaning of the American flag.”

In sports, four McClain and four Fairfield softball players were recognized on the All-District team, with McClain first baseman Kate Hammond being named to the 2010 Division II Southeast District First Team.

Also in sports, six people were named to the inaugural version of The Times-Gazette’s Highland County Athletic Hall of Fame including Joe Crawford, William Ewing, James Hall, Raymond Purdin, Bill Uhl, Sr. and Kip Young.

