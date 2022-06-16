Leesburg Area Historical Society holding Friday picnic fundraiser

The Leesburg Area Historical Society is hosting its second annual Judy Mason Memorial Cookout this coming Friday, June 17, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Judy Mason was a tireless volunteer for the Society and helped establish this successful fundraiser last year.

Hamburgers and hot dogs will be served fresh from the grill, along with baked beans, chips, drinks and a cookie. Meals will be available for dine-in or to-go at the depot in downtown Leesburg.

There will also be a silent art auction, and artwork can be previewed at facebook.com/leesburghistory. Donations will be accepted and will be generously matched by our local chapter of the Modern Woodmen of America.

The Historical Society is also delighted to announce that the South Central Power Company Foundation has awarded it a $10,000 grant to help replace the roof of its B&O train depot. Contractors interested in bidding on the project are encouraged to reach out.

The Leesburg Area Historical Society’s goal is to transform the depot into an indoor-outdoor gathering space that will provide educational, cultural, and social opportunities for everyone in the community. For more information on the Historical Society’s upcoming activities, visit www.leesburghistory.org, or call (937) 763-5298.