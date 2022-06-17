McClain grad awarded scholarship

In recognition of his academic achievement, Jase Allison, a 2022 graduate of McClain High School, was recently awarded a $10,000 scholarship from Medical Mutual, a trusted insurer in Ohio for nearly 90 years.

Mr. Allison plans to attend the University of Cincinnati and major in zoology. He was among six recipients statewide of a $10,000 scholarship based on academic achievement and financial need. The scholarships, as well as 140 scholarships of $1,000 each, went to students in school districts across Ohio that are customers of Cleveland-based Medical Mutual. The Columbus Foundation administers the program and received more than 525 applications for the scholarships.

“Jase is an exemplary student and a deserving recipient of this scholarship,” said Shannon Heroux, Vice President of Sales. “Medical Mutual is proud to support him as he works to make an impact in the field of zoology.”