Hillsboro FFA officers take retreat

On June 8 and 9, the 2022-23 Hillsboro Future Farmers of America (FFA) Officer team held their annual Officer Retreat at Hillsboro High School. The new officer team worked together to plan all of their events and set all of the dates for the upcoming year. On June 8, the team discussed their chapter goals, officer goals, and advisor goals for the 2022-23 year, as well as discussed many new ideas for the future chapter.

The officers participated in many team-building activities and advanced their team-bonding skills. The officers also planned for the upcoming year and discussed particular events and how they would get previous and incoming members to attend. On the second day, the team discussed the events on the 2022-23 calendar and developed the summer letter for all members. The summer letter consisted of information about the summer meeting and chapter dates for the coming year. After preparing the letters and mailing them, the officer team set forth to have a day full of fun.

The Officer team departed for Kings Island where they rode many different rides then concluded with a fun time at Chipotle. The new team learned to work together, trust one another and have fun. The officers had a great time, worked very hard and created many new bonds that will change their lives forever.

Pictured (l-r): Allie Crago, Bre Cooper, Riley Collins, Reagan Eastes, Ramsey Haines, Kenzie Pointer, Hannah Holland and Kaylee Early at Kings Island. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/06/web1_IMG_7008.jpg Pictured (l-r): Allie Crago, Bre Cooper, Riley Collins, Reagan Eastes, Ramsey Haines, Kenzie Pointer, Hannah Holland and Kaylee Early at Kings Island. Submitted photo