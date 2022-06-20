Special election is Aug. 2

The Highland County Board of Elections has announced that a special primary election will be held Tuesday, Aug. 2.

The deadline to register to vote in the election is Tuesday, July 5. On that day the board of elections office will have extended hours from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m. Voter registrations are available in the board office, public libraries, Bureau of Motor Vehicles or county treasurer’s office. If you are already a current registered voter and need to update your address you can go to www.boe.ohio.gov/highland and update online.

To register to vote in Highland County, you must be a current resident of Highland County, 18 years or older and a U.S. citizen; or 17 years old and going to turn 18 on or before this year’s general election on Nov. 8, 2022.

If you have any questions, contact the board of elections office.

Also, early voting begins on Wednesday, July 6. The board’s hours of operation as presented below.

· Week one of voting begins the day after the close of registration for the election and will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.

· Weeks two and three of voting will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

· Week four of voting will be held from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 1-5 p.m. on Sunday.

· On the week of Election Day, voting will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Monday before Election Day.

If there are any in person absentee voters waiting in line when voting ends on a particular day during the in-person absentee voting period, the in–person voting location shall be kept open until those voters who were in line when the location closed for the day have cast a ballot.

As a reminder to all Highland County voters, if you are voting absentee by mail, you have three options on how to return your ballot to the board office:

1.) USPS (mail);

2.) Bring it to the board office and drop off;

3.) Place in the board’s outside drop box, located outside in the Hi-TEC Center parking lot. The box is accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and is under video surveillance.

If you have any questions or concerns, contact the Highland County Board of Elections at 937-393-9961.

Information for this story was provided by the Highland County Board of Elections.

Deadline to register is Tuesday, July 5