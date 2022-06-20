Boys SSCC president emeritus

The Southern State Community College Board of Trustees approved to confer the title of president emeritus upon Dr. Kevin Boys, effective on his retirement date on July 1, 2022, at the board’s June 16 meeting.

The nomination was initiated and read by vice president of academic affairs Dr. Nicole Roades, followed by a resolution read by Kyle Rudduck, SSCC board chair, and voted and approved unanimously by the trustees.

Roades’ nomination highlighted Boys’ passion for student success, his regard for the mission of SSCC, and his dependable and transformative leadership.

“Kevin has led the institution through several strategic planning cycles and has always ensured that the goals and strategies support the college’s mission,” Roades said. “Recognizing that accessible, affordable and high-quality practices come in many forms, he has inspired others to fulfill their obligations to this mission with excellence. Further, fulfilling this mission has been replete with challenging scenarios that would have consumed a lesser individual. Experiences of the past 13 years, particularly the last few, have demanded tough decisions, transparency, fortitude and grace. Following his lead through these valleys has been more palatable alongside a leader who has always given 110 percent himself.”

To also honor Boys’ retirement after serving over 12 years as the fifth president of Southern State Community College, and his overall 43-year career serving students pre-K through college, the Kevin and Diane Boys Fund for Innovation and Excellence in Teaching and Learning has been set up. The fund will be dedicated to further develop and inspire innovation, genuine care and excellence in teaching, and support the development of other professional who contribute to the college’s mission.

Fund donations can be sent to the SSCC Foundation at 100 Hobart Dr., Hillsboro, Ohio 45133 or online at https://www.sscc.edu/about/foundation.shtml#giving.

Submitted by Elizabeth Burkard, director of marketing, Southern State Community College.

Fund set up in name of Kevin and Diane Boys