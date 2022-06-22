GREENFIELD P.D. REPORTS

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

June 16

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Alexis Swisher, 21, of Leesburg, was arrested for possession of drugs.

Kainan Binegar, 22, of Greenfield, was arrested for possession of drugs and weapons under disability.

June 17

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Dylan Campbell, 28, of Greenfield, was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and failure to control.

INCIDENT

The police department received an alarm drop stating that the alarm company received a motion alarm from H&R Block. The building was found to be secure and no one was in the area.

June 18

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

George Mootispaw, 31, of Greenfield, arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication.

June 19

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Ashley Collier, 25, of Greenfield, was cited for no operators license.

INCIDENT

A caller advised that a heavy set male wearing a black shirt and black shorts walked into his residence requesting money. After refusing to give the male money, he fled out the front door. The caller was unsure if the male was driving or walking, and further advised he also saw the male beating on the door of a neighbor.

June 20

INCIDENT

A caller said a male on a four-wheeler had been making laps around the school for quite some time. The male was located on an ATV, then rolled the ATV attempting turn onto Thrifton Road onto S.R.28. One male was detained and an ambulance was requested. The male was released to his father.

June 21

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Hunter Hacker, 21, of Hillsboro, was arrested for stopping after an accident on other than a public roadway.

INCIDENT

An alarm drop was received from the Rite Aid on Jefferson Street. Two units were dispatched. The key holder called and advised they were replacing everything electrical, which may have caused the alarm to be activated.