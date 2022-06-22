Commissioners have high praise for KAMP Dovetail

The Highland County Board of Commissioners complimented KAMP Dovetail at its weekly Wednesday morning meeting.

Board president Jeff Duncan said the event is for “handicapped individuals” and that they come from all overto take part, with most of them staying in tents. He said the camp has multiple recreational activities for the campers, with a lot of people coming in to volunteer.

“KAMP Dovetail has been there for 40 years,” commissioner Dave Daniels said. “It’s a great program. Everybody ought to go down and see what happens down there. To your point, I actually think they said that this year they were hosting 300 campers with 700 volunteers down there. They said that they started the first year in Shady Trails Campground and then they moved to their permanent location at Rocky Fork Lake at the campgrounds. You just go down there and you see what a wonderful program it is and the volunteers and the board that have been working on this for 40 years. It’s inspired.”

Daniels said that years ago, when Doug White was in the Senate, he got Rocky Fork to be the event’s permanent home. He also said that in another year, the state budget provided money to build a new shelter house specifically for the camp, with money also being appropriated for campers’ showers.

“It gives them kids a chance to do things that they probably would never be able to do,” commissioner Terry Britton said. “They just do different things and thank God for the volunteers that go down there to help those young kids.”

The board of commissioners said they planned to grill hamburgers later in the day on Wednesday at Dovetail.

Britton said that “it’s hot” and “it’s greasy,” with Daniels saying that “by the time you cook 700 hamburgers, it just slides off you.”

In other news, Duncan said the commissioners talked to Dance Masonry about their work at the old jail. He said that “supposedly” the company planned to set up the scaffolding on Wednesday. He said there was a specific company that had to come and set it up due to the height of the project and bring in a specific kind of scaffolding. Duncan also said that the project would start as soon as the scaffolding was set up.

Bill Fawley, county auditor, said that he received the sales tax receipts for the month of June, which totalled $876,928. Currently, for 2022, the sales tax receipts are still above this time last year, which equal $532,289. Fawley’s statistics said that for the month, the sales tax receipts are below last year’s by $12,934, but were still above the total for this time last year by $243,137.

“You will see that it’s still holding very strong,” Fawley said. “Not sure where all the money is coming from, but the sales in the county continue to be very good.”

In other news, there were four resolutions approved by the board of commissioners:

* Res. No. 22-108 is authorization for a budget modification within the probation department budget in the amount of $7,000.

* Res. No. 22-109 is authorization for a budget modification within the probation department budget in the amount of $25,000.

* Res. No. 22-110 is authorization for a budget modification within the probation department budget in the amount of $11,000.

* Res. No. 22-111 is the awarding of the PY20 CDBG Concord Township School Demolition Project to Advanced Demolition Services, LLC in the amount of $62,645.

Highland County commissioners (l-r) David Daniels, Jeff Duncan and Terry Britton are pictured during their weekly Wednesday meeting. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/06/web1_DSC_0118.jpg Highland County commissioners (l-r) David Daniels, Jeff Duncan and Terry Britton are pictured during their weekly Wednesday meeting. Jacob Clary | The Times-Gazette

County sales tax numbers still well above last year’s figures