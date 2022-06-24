Hello! I hope everyone had a great week.

In the kitchen with Sharon this week is Patricia Nichols with her honey bun cake. Wow, this sounds delicious and it looks pretty easy. As you all know, I try to keep it as simple as possible. If a recipe looks too complicated and has too many ingredients, I am not making it.

I love good food, but as much as I cook and bake I don’t have the time and its too expensive to buy all those ingredients. I will stay with the simple. You know what they say — it’s the simple things in life that make the best memories and that goes for cooking too.

So here you go with my good friend’s recipe for honey bun cake. Enjoy.

Thank you, Patricia, for another great recipe.

Please send me your favorite recipes and I will put you in the kitchen with Sharon.

Have a wonderful week!

HONEY BUN CAKE

Ingredients

1 18-ounce package of yellow cake mix

2/3 cup vegetable oil

4 eggs

1 8-ounce container of sour cream

1 cup packed brown sugar

1/3 cup chopped pecans

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1 cup powdered sugar

1 tablespoon milk

1 teaspoon vanilla

Directions

Add the cake mix, oil, eggs and sour cream to a large mixing bowl. Beat with an electric mixer on medium speed until well mixed. Spread half of the batter into a greased 13-inch by 9-inch baking pan. In a smaller bowl, add the brown sugar, pecans and cinnamon stir to mix.

Sprinkle mixture evenly over the batter.

Bake at 350 degrees for about 45 minutes or until golden brown.

In another bowl, stir the powdered sugar, milk and vanilla until it is thin enough to spread.

Take a toothpick and prick the surface of the warm cake several times.

Spread the sugar glaze over the cake.

Let cook for one hour.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.