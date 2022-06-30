Highland County travel report

The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Highland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

NEW* U.S. 50 Resurfacing — Work is set to begin on a resurfacing project on U.S. Route 50 between the city of Hillsboro and Carper Lane starting July 11. Work will occur weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and traffic will be maintained in one lane using flaggers, as needed, during work hours. For the first phase of construction, there will be a full closure of the westbound lane of U.S. 50 between Haggerty Road and Carper Lane for full-depth pavement replacement. During the closure, U.S. 50 westbound traffic will be detoured via S.R. 753, S.R. 506 and S.R. 124. Eastbound traffic and access to driveways will be maintained during this phase. The estimated completion date is fall 2022.

NEW* S.R. 134 Resurfacing — A project to resurface S.R. 134 between S.R. 32 and Buford is set to begin on July 5. Work will occur daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, with one lane of traffic maintained using flaggers as needed. The estimated completion date is fall 2022.

S.R. 138/247 Resurfacing — A project to resurface parts of S.R. 138 and S.R. 247 began April 12. The work area will be on S.R. 138 between Elm Street and the intersection with U.S. 62, and on S.R. 247 between the Adams County line and the city of Hillsboro. Work will occur daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., with traffic maintained in one lane using flaggers as needed. The estimated completion date is fall 2022.

Lynchburg Covered Bridge Rehabilitation — A project to rehabilitate the historical covered bridge in Lynchburg has begun. The bridge will remain closed for the duration of the project. No impacts to nearby roadways are anticipated. The estimated completion date is fall 2022.

For more information contact the District 9 Public Information Office at 740-774-8834.

Submitted by the Ohio Department of Transportation.