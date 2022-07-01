MHS seating, crows and stolen bikes

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1935, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that the county commissioners awarded $5,500 worth of Highland County Poor Relief bonds to the Fox, Eisenhorn & Co. from Cincinnati, with other bids coming from The Citizens Bank & Savings Co. from Leesburg and Seasongood & Mayer from Cincinnati.

Willis O.C. Ellis, a local gun expert, wrote an article on the hunting of crows that was expected to show up in the July issue of Sports Afield, the article focusing on how “crows are wily, crafty and elusive.”

Boy Scout Troop 143 from First Presbyterian Church received the Fayette District Achievement Award flag at the Sedalia Court of Honor, with the award for those that show the most advancement in “routine work, the best attendance and for general improvement” during the three-month period.

The Lyric Theatre advertised multiple films including “Carnival” starring Lee Tracy and Sally Ellers, and “The Westerner” starring Tim McCoy and Marian Shilling.

The Famous Store advertised multiple products including shoe polish for 9 cents, dinner plates for 10 cents and oil mops for 19 cents, along with “fancy white purses” for 25 cents.

This week in 1960, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that three bicycles were stolen overnight from the Richard A. Uhl home at 913 Jefferson St., with them being found later that week at the edge of the woods at the junction of U.S. Route and S.R. 771 south of Leesburg.

Members of the Highland County District Council for the Boy Scouts of America announced their participation in the Central Ohio Area Council’s Camporee planned for July 22-24 at the state fairgrounds.

The Village Playmakers announced their upcoming play was planned to be “The Silver Whistle” by Robert E. McEnroe, for its early fall event.

The Greenfield Board of Education considered a proposal to erect permanent seating for 1,000 people at McClain Field, with the estimated cost of the seats being $7,500.

The Blue Rock Paving Corp. from Greenfield and Washington C.H. was the apparent low bidder with a price of $461,697 for Ohio Department of Highway Project 303 focusing on work in Highland, Fayette and Ross counties.

The Rand Theatre advertised multiple films including “Goliath and the Barbarians” starring Steve Reeves and Chelo Alonso, and The Diary of Anne Frank” starring Millie Perkins.

Flynn’s Market, located at 125 S. Washington St. in Greenfield, advertised multiple products including 5 pounds of sugar-cured smoked jowl for 99 cents and three pounds of “The Good Kind” of bologna for $1.

This week in 1985, The Press-Gazette in Hillsboro reported that the Festival of the Bells was planned to take place July 4-6 and include multiple events like a Firecracker Run, a baseball tournament, an antique farm equipment exhibit and a martial arts demonstration.

A restraining order was placed on Mowrystown Grain, Inc. and owner Lewis W. Ferguson after it was discovered the company had a net worth deficit of $90,000.

Representatives from the Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission were present at a meeting of the board of commissioners to discuss possibly moving forward with a revolving loan fund.

Three people were arrested after an investigation by the Hillsboro Police Department after they were found to be trespassing illegally behind Jean’s Flower Shop.

The Highway Drive-In Theatre, formerly the Roselawn Drive-In Theatre, advertised its “completely remodeled” area as well as multiple films, including “Desperately Seeking Susan” starring Madonna, and “Vision Quest” starring Matthew Modine.

The Colony Theatre, located in Hillsboro advertised multiple films, including “A View to a Kill” starring Roger Moore, Christopher Walken and Tanya Roberts, and “The Goonies” starring Sean Astin, Josh Brolin and Jeff Cohen.

This week in 2010, The Times-Gazette reported that about 1,500 people participated in the 26th annual Highland County Relay for Life that was held at the Highland County Fairgrounds, with about $89,000 raised “to help fight cancer.”

The 2010 Highland County Historical Society Tour of Homes took people on a tour of different historical locations in the county like the former Hillsboro Armory, St. Mary Catholic Church and the Highland House.

The Hillsboro Board of Education approved a motion by a vote of 3 to 2 to place the cupola from the old high school building onto a base at the new school building.

Operation Hope, a union of 12 food pantries in Highland County, was detailed, with the program bringing the food pantries together by making a community garden that “should yield about 8,000 pounds of produce” for that year alone.

In sports, the Hillsboro Post 129 baseball squad swept a pair of doubleheaders, first against Waverly Post 142 and then Circleville Post 134, to bring their record to 9-8.

Stephano’s Pizza, located at 530 Harry Sauner Rd. in Hillsboro, advertised multiple deals including an all-day, every-day buffet for $5.49 and a pick-up special of an extra-large one-topping pizza for $11.99.

A look back at news and advertising items through the years