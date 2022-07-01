Hello. I am celebrating 37 years at The Times-Gazette as of July 1. I still love my job and all the people I work with. I wouldn’t change a thing. Thank you Highland County for allowing me to be part of such a great place to live and work.

I have met the nicest people in my 37 years at The Times-Gazette. I am looking forward to the next year to see what it brings. Now for my newest adventure.

In the kitchen with Sharon this week is my very good friend Patricia Nicholes. I am so thankful for all her wonderful recipes. This is a quick and easy one — Mexican rice and bean bowl with cheese and chips. Yum! I know this one will be a keeper. It’s not only easy, but not so expensive. I will be using some easy and inexpensive recipes this month. I know all of us are feeling the pain of gas and grocery prices so I will do my best to come up with some inexpensive recipes.

If anyone has any of their recipes to share, please send them to me by emailing or calling me at [email protected] .com… or 937-393-3456.

I hope you are enjoying these recipes. Have a great week!

MEXICAN RICE AND

BEAN BOWL WITH

CHEESE AND CHIPS

Ingredients

1/3 cup each of chopped onions and mixed tricolor bell peppers

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 lb. lean cooked ground beef, crumbled and drained

1 cup each of crushed tomatoes and water

1/4 tsp. each of garlic powder, salt and pepper

2-3 tsp. chili powder

Pinch of red pepper flakes

3/4 cup dry long grain rice, rinsed

1 cup black beans, drained and rinsed

2 ounces cheddar cheese, shredded

1/4 cup sour cream

Hot sauce

Mini round corn chips

Directions

Saute onion and peppers in oil until soft. Add beef, tomatoes, water, seasonings and rice. Stir well and simmer for 15-20 minutes until rice is done, adding tomatoes/water if needed. Put 1/2 of the rice mixture in a soup bowl and slightly stir in the beans. Top with cheese, sour cream and hot sauce as desired, and sprinkle with chili powder.

Ring bowl with chips and crumble some over top.

Refrigerate leftovers for another meal.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.