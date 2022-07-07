Cattlemen’s County Farm Tour

The Highland County Cattlemen’s Association invites you to this year’s County Farm Tour. This year’s event will be held on Saturday, July 16.

There will be three stops for the tour. The first stop at 3 p.m. is at a show cattle operation at Cummings Cattle, located at 5249 Anderson Rd., Hillsboro. The second stop at 4 p.m. is at a feed lot operation at Kiser Farms, located at 6794 Clear Creek Rd., Hillsboro. The third stop at 5 p.m. is at meat retailer Maplecrest Meats, located at 547 S. High St., Hillsboro. The tour ends at Union Stockyards, located at 7510 S.R. 138, Hillsboro, with dinner provided by Brent Tolle of Boehringer Ingleheim.

“We are excited to showcase Highland County’s beef industry,” said Dwight Paul Hamilton, Highland County Cattlemen’s Association president.

To RSVP to the event, contact Janet Butler at 937-393-1958 or Dwight Paul Hamilton at 937-763-1463 by July 8. The event is free with a paid $5 membership to the Highland County Cattlemen’s Association.

Submitted by Heather Cummings.