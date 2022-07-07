Hillsboro man sentenced to four years in prison

A Hillsboro man was sentenced to at least 48 months in prison for one count of aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine, a third-degree felony, and one amended count of aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine, also a third-degree felony, in Highland County County Common Pleas Court.

Brent Rinehart, 45, was sentenced to 24 months for the first count, which was ordered to be consecutive to the second 24-month sentencing for the second count, both third-degree felonies.

Rinehart was given 14 days of jail-time credit.

Court records state that Rinehart was ordered to pay restitution of $220 to the Highland County Task Force.

According to court records for the first count, on or around Aug. 28, 2021, two investigators met with someone who said they could purchase meth from Rinehart, who later sold the person a crystal substance that later tested positive as 3.68 grams of meth.

A second situation was arranged for the second county, but this time Rinehart sold what later tested as 3.65 grams of meth at Flagway in Hillsboro, which is within 1,000 feet of St. Mary Catholic School.

In other sentencings, Cheryl Pedrick, 46, Washington C.H., was sentenced to three years of community control for one count of aggravated trafficking in meth, a third-degree felony.

Court records state that Pedrick must successfully complete substance use disorder (SUD) treatment and aftercare, and also remain in jail until a bed is made available. The records state that Pedrick was ordered to pay restitution of $160 to the Highland County Task Force. If Pedrick violates any of the community control sanctions, she would be given a sentence of between nine and 36 months and also ordered to pay a fine of $10,000.

According to court documents, on or around June 17, 2021, Pedrick sold 6.95 grams of a substance that later tested as meth to an informant.

Carl Hatfield, 57, Hillsboro, was sentenced to three years of community control for one count of aggravated trafficking in meth, a fourth-degree felony, and aggravated trafficking in meth in the vicinity of a juvenile, a third-degree felony.

Court records state that Hatfield must successfully complete SUD treatment at Family Recovery Services (FRS) and aftercare. He was ordered to pay restitution of $150 to the Highland County Task Force. If Hatfield violates any of the community control sanctions, he would be given a sentence of between six and 54 months and ordered to pay a fine of $15,000.

According to court documents for the first count, on or around March 25, 2021, sold 1.19 grams of a substance that later tested positive as meth to an informant. According to court documents for the second count, on or around May 28, 2021, Hatfield sold .95 grams of a substance that later tested positive as meth to an informant. During the exchange, a juvenile got in the vehicle then transaction took place in.

Jerry Howard, 61, Clarksville, was sentenced to three years of community control on one count of aggravated possession of meth, a third-degree felony.

Court records state that if Howard violates any of the community control sanctions, he would be given a sentence of between nine and 36 months and ordered to pay a fine of $10,000.

According to court documents, on or around Dec. 10, 2019, the Hillsboro Police Department received a call at Walmart about two people that were “acting strangely” and throwing objects on the floor. When a sergeant arrived at the location, they found Howard and another person. Both looked to be under the influence and couldn’t answer simple questions. Both were placed in the back of a patrol vehicle and asked where their vehicle was.

One of them pointed to the vehicle and was asked if they consented to a search of the car, to which they said was fine. During the search, an officer found a broken glass pipe with residue. Both suspects were advised of their Miranda Rights. Howard said that the pipe belonged to them. Howard also said he had a bag of tools and other things in the car and gave permission to search the bags.

During the officer’s search of a red and black tool bag, they found a plastic bag that contained a crystal substance that was later sent to BCI for analysis and tested positive for 3.45 grams of meth.

Russell Hill, 65, Hillsboro, was sentenced to three years of community control on one county of possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

Court records state that Hill must comply with the Scioto Paint Valley Mental Health Center (SPVMHC) treatment plan. They also stated that a firearm would be forfeited to the Hillsboro Police Department.

Court records state that if Hill violates any of the community control sanctions, he would be given a sentence of between six and 24 months and ordered to pay a fine of $5,000.

According to court documents, Hill possessed cocaine for the first count and morphine for the second count.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.

Pedrick https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/07/web1_Pedrick.jpg Pedrick

Four others receive community control