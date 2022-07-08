Hillsboro grows, Greenfield motel, U.S. Shoe bonuses

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1940, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that Highland County car dealers sold a total of 48 vehicles during the month of June to Greenfield residents.

The population of Hillsboro went up by 672 people from the 1930 census number of 4,040 residents to the 1940 census number of 4,712 residents.

The Rand and The Lyric theatres announced new admission fees that would look to “help raise funds to finance the national defense program,” with Sunday and Monday prices scheduled to be 10 and 30 cents at both theatres, Friday and Saturday at The Rand 10 and 30 cents and Saturday at The Lyric 10 cents until 5 p.m. and 10 and 21 cents after that.

Every employee of the U.S. Shoe Corporation in Greenfield received a bonus of a full week of pay and also got a holiday until Monday morning.

In sports, the Night Softball League featured a matchup between the 21 Club and the Eagles where both starting pitchers had previously thrown a no-hitter during the season, with the 21 Club’s Winfield Burke and Smitty Truss for the Eagles being the two pitchers.

The Rand Theatre advertised multiple films including “Girl in 313” starring Florence Rice, Kent Taylor and Lionel Atwill, and “The Ghost Breakers” starring Bob Hope and Paulette Goddard.

Preston’s Super Market, located at 342 Jefferson St. in Greenfield, advertised multiple products including “fancy large Georgia” watermelons for 49 cents apiece and a pound of large lamb chops for 30 cents.

This week in 1965, The Greenfield Daily Times reported on the announcement for the planned construction of a 16-unit motel by James Martin, the operator of Greenfield Lanes on S.R. 28, with the cost estimated to be $50,000.

Employees for all city departments under the jurisdiction of the city council were unanimously approved to receive a pay increase of about 5 percent beginning on Aug. 15.

The United States Senate approved a vote to allow eligible workers and other possible beneficiaries to start receiving Social Security payments at the age of 60 instead of 62.

Dr. Thomas L. Jones announced that he planned to close his Bainbridge office and was scheduled to practice full-time from the Greenfield offices at 528 South St.

In sports, the Hillsboro Legion squad defeated the Greenfield squad in a three-game playoff series to take the Highland County crown and move on to the district tournament.

The Ranch Drive-In Theatre advertised multiple films, including “Guns at Batasi” starring Richard Attenborough and Flora Robson, and “Mary Poppins” starring Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke.

Bob’s Super Valu, located on Fourth and Lafayette streets, advertised multiple products, including a pound of picnic-style pork roast for 29 cents and a pound of Miami Valley sliced bacon for 69 cents.

This week in 1990, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that Secretary of State Sherrod Brown announced the beginning of a voter registration drive called “Knocking Down the Barriers” with Highland County and the other 87 counties involved. Highland County’s goal was to register 900 new voters.

The Countrie Towne Players announced that they planned to establish a scholarship fund that would be awarded each year to one performing arts student at McClain High School.

The Greenfield Area Life Squad moved ever closer to the construction of new facilities as five adjoining lots on North Washington Street were donated by Maynard Sexton.

Fran DeWine, Congressman Mike DeWine’s wife, planned to stop in Leesburg, Greenfield and Hillsboro for a campaign swing through the county for DeWine’s Republican candidacy for lieutenant governor.

The Rand Theatre advertised “Die Hard 2” starring Bruce Willis and Bonnie Bedelia, and the Rand Drive-In Theatre advertised “Gremlins 2: The New Batch” starring Joe Dante and Zach Galligan.

This week in 2000, The Times-Gazette reported that the Hillsboro City Council commended the 2000 Relay for Life volunteers and named them as citizens of the month, with the relay raising around $31,000 for the American Cancer Society.

The Highland County Board of Commissioners opened eight sealed envelope bids for the construction of the Highland County Justice Center, with James Gilbert and Son Construction coming in with the apparent low bid for general construction at $4.43 million and groundbreaking rescheduled for July 19.

The ninth annual American Cancer Society Golf Scramble was scheduled to take place on July 16 at the Hillsboro Elks Golf Course with the year’s honoree being the late Raymond D. Blankenship.

The Highland County Board of Commissioners approved and signed a contract providing one social worker to each of the five school districts in the county.

In sports, the Hillsboro Post 129 team went 1-3 in the Lancaster Fourth of July Classic, defeating the Harrison J.B. Yeager squad that was arguably one of the best teams in the tournament.

Gusweiler’s GM Center, located at Rt. 41 South in Washington Court House, advertised multiple vehicles, including a 2000 Cadillac Seville “STS” for $45,207 and a 2000 Buick LeSabre for $22,642.

A look back at news and advertising items through the years