Hammack opens Festival of the Bells

Caylee Hammack and one of her band members belt out a tune Thursday night at the Festival of the Bells in Hillsboro. The musical entertainment continues Friday night with Blue Steel at 7 p.m. and up-and-coming country music star Elvie Shane at 9 p.m. Saturday evening will feature Christian music with Enduring Grace taking the stage at 7 p.m. followed by Jordan Feliz at 9 p.m.

