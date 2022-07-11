Roades takes over as Southern State president

Dr. Nicole Roades has taken the helm as sixth president of Southern State Community College, replacing Dr. Kevin Boys, who retired at the end of June.

Roades, former vice president of academics at the college, said she was looking forward to leading the college into a new era while continuing the practices that have made SSCC a first choice for prospective students in the area.

“I’m humbled and grateful for the opportunity to continue serving my community in this new role,” said Roades. “Southern State has been an integral part of my existence, now accounting for over half of my life committed to our great mission. I knew when I was 16 years old that I wanted to be a part of the work we do at Southern State.”

Since 1998, Roades has advanced through leadership roles at SSCC in student services, communication, assessment and planning, and advancement.

“Southern State was the right choice for me in the beginning, and it still is today,” said Roades. “I’ve always loved this college and I’m thrilled at the opportunity to lead it into the future.”

Roades said she is eager to leverage her extensive institutional history in conquering the unique challenges of today.

Among her early priorities, Roades stressed that Southern State’s long-term sustainability will rest on prioritizing workforce development and enrollment while strengthening the resilience of students, faculty and staff in a post-pandemic era.

“I am entering a leadership role amidst unprecedented change and growing scrutiny over the value of education,” said Roades. “I believe I was made for these times as my passion for education, Southern State, and my community runs deep. I eagerly embrace the challenges before me and look forward to joining other education leaders across the region to make a difference for Southern Ohio.”

Roades and her husband, Brad, live in Hillsboro with their two children, Jack and Katy Jo.

Roades follows retiring president Boys, who joined the college in 2010 following a long career in K-12 public education serving both Sycamore and Loveland City schools.

Boys had intended to retire last summer but agreed to serve an additional year to see the college through what was hoped to be the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I felt it imperative that I stay to see us through the many challenges that this pandemic has brought our way,” he said previously. “It will be time for fresh leadership to take on new challenges as the college recovers from the pandemic and explores new opportunities to further its important mission.”

Dr. Erika Goodwin is filling Roades’ role as vice president of academics.

Goodwin comes to Southern State from Wilmington College where she had a 27-year career as both a senior staff member, most recently provost and chief of staff, and as a tenured full professor of sport sciences and athletic training.

“I am honored and thrilled to begin this appointment and work with Dr. Roades, the faculty, staff and students at Southern State,” said Goodwin.

Goodwin and her husband, Brad, live on a farm just north of Wilmington with their daughters, Emily and Gracie.

Information for this story was provided by Southern State Community College.

Succeeds Boys as sixth president of college