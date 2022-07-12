Festival of the Bells Baby Parade winners

The winners of the 2022 Hillsboro Festival of the Bells Baby Parade in the 6 months to 1 year class are pictured from the left. Second place winner Hattie Belle Holliday with her mother, Bethany Holliday. Hattie is the daughter of Brandan J. Holliday and granddaughter of Debbie Short-Holliday of Hillsboro and Jennifer Swackhamer of Hillsboro. First place winner Ellie Jo Edison with her mother, Mackenzie Edison. Ellie is the daughter of Kyle Edison and the granddaughter of Brain and Kelli Williamson of Hillsboro and Steve Edison of Hillsboro. Third place winner Willow Bea Morris with her mother, Hailey Zimmerman from Greenfield. The Southern Ohio Pregnancy Center sponsored thw event.

