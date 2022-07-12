GREENFIELD P.D. REPORTS

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

July 9

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

April Ferrell, 26, of Chillicothe, was out of jail on a furlough from an an original charge of a violation of court orders when she violated the terms of her furlough and will serve 180 days in jail at the Highland County Justice Center.

James Howell, 25, of Chillicothe, was arrested for two counts of domestic violence and a probation violation.

Michael Kinsley, 71, of Greenfield, was issued a citation for driving under suspension.

INCIDENT

A caller stated that the warehouse across form Greenfield Skilled Nursing had a door open and they had’t saw anyone around. Police officers checked the building and everything was OK.

July 10

INCIDENT

A caller stated that a female in the 400 block of Roberts Way was having a “mental situation” and that they needed assistance removing her from her residence to go to the hospital due to her having recently broken her shoulder. An emergency squad was dispatched the residence.