Tuesday morning accident claims Greenfield residents

A single vehicle crash Tuesday on S.R. 138 in Highland County claimed the lives of two Greenfield residents.

The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the accident took place around 11:08 a.m. when the driver of the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve.

Francis Brown, 75, of Greenfield, was operating a 2016 Jeep Cherokee southwest on S.R. 138 in Paint Township, Highland County. Brown failed to negotiate a curve, lost control, and traveled off the left side of the roadway striking a tree, according to the state patrol.

Mr. Brown was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Highland County Coroners Office.

Linda Brown, 73, of Greenfield, was a front seat passenger in the Jeep Cherokee that Francis Brown was driving. She was also pronounced deceased at the scene by the Highland County Coroners Office, the state patrol said.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Highland County Sheriff’s Office, Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District, and the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Both occupants of the vehicle were wearing their seat belts, according to the state patrol.

The accident remains under investigation by the state patrol’s Wilmington Post.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/07/web1_OSP-patch.jpg