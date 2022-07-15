Budget deficit, new speed limit, lack of schooling

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1937, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that an Agriculture Association was planned to be formed, with the organization hoping to help the Horse Breeders Association and the Calf Club, among others, and to promote those organizations’ exhibitions and contests.

The First Methodist Episcopal Church library reopened following a month of rearrangement and reclassification of 2,400 volumes of books, according to Cyril Porter, a librarian.

Greenfield saw the hottest day of the summer as the temperature stayed in the “upper nineties and no definite signs of a drop are in sight,” with nearly 300 around the area dying of heat, but Greenfield spared any casualties.

The Ohio State Fair announced that the 10-member state board of agriculture voted to increase admission to the 87th annual version of the event from 25 cents to 50 cents, with the event’s start date also changed to Saturday, Aug. 28.

A community band under the direction of Maurice King, also the music instructor at Buckskin Valley School, scheduled a concert on the school campus, where the band planned to perform 10 numbers.

The Lyric Theatre advertised multiple films including “This Is My Affair,” starring Robert Taylor and Barbara Stanwyck, and “Man Who Found Himself,” starring Joan Fontaine and Philip Huston.

The Famous Store advertised multiple products including white purses for 19 cents, salt and pepper sets for 5 cents and bathing suits for 25 cents.

This week in 1962, The Press-Gazette reported that the city of Hillsboro received a special safety plaque from the American Automobile Association for the city’s record of having no pedestrian deaths over the last four years.

Highland County had the third-lowest per capita local government debt of all 88 counties in the state with $72.21 per capita, as 29,716 people carried a total debt of $2,145,725.

Gov. Michael V. DiSalle announced that he planned to visit the county for a “grassroots tour” of five Southwestern Ohio counties, with DiSalle also planning to be in the county for a luncheon meeting.

In sports, a new softball organization was created with Jim Bright named as the chairman, and the organization planned to build a new softball field south of the current two baseball fields on U.S. Route north.

Chakere’s Colony Theatre in Hillsboro advertised multiple films including “Follow That Dream,” starring Elvis Presley, and “Lad: A Dog,” starring Peter Breck and Peggy McCay.

Owens’ Super ‘E’ Market, located at the corner of South High and West Walnut streets in Hillsboro, advertised multiple products, including a 46-ounce can of HI-C Orange Drink for 25 cents and a pound of roasting hens for 49 cents.

This week in 1987, The Press-Gazette reported that about one-fifth of Americans couldn’t read and understand instructions, and also that the 1980 Census found there were 19,848 people aged 25 or older in Highland County, with 8,848 of those with less than 12 years of schooling and 442 with five years or less of schooling.

Greenfield planned to have multiple organizations still hold events like the Greenfield Antique Car Club’s annual antique auto show and the Bits and Pieces Quilt Club’s quilt show, despite the Greene Countrie Towne Festival being unable to be held due to a lack of corporate sponsorship.

The Ohio Department of Transportation was “expediently preparing” the state for its new speed limit signs as a 65-mph speed limit was planned to go into effect on July 15.

The Hillsboro Rotary Club held its second annual golf tournament at the Rocky Fork Golf and Tennis Center and raised $1,216 which was planned to help pay for the cost of the July 4th fireworks at the Festival of the Bells.

In sports, the Hillsboro American Legion Post 129 baseball squad was still able to continue winning, taking four of the last five games against two South Central Ohio League teams, despite the loss of star shortstop Travis Redman, with the team’s record climbing to 30-15.

The Colony Theatre in Hillsboro, advertised “Predator,” starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, with tickets from Friday through Wednesday before 6 p.m. costing $2 and tickets for $1 all day Thursday.

This week in 2012, The Times-Gazette reported that the Hillsboro High School Symphonic Choir was scheduled to be among hundreds of choirs from 47 countries at the 2012 World Choir Games in Cincinnati.

Josh Mandel, the Ohio Treasurer of State, was in Greenfield touring McClain High School as well as meeting with local elected and school officials, with Mandel applauding the school for being involved in the state’s new STAR Plus program.

The city of Hillsboro was about to see a budget deficit of more than $670,000 by the end of 2013 if the city didn’t adopt a proposal to contract with the Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District or find another way to cut $700,000 to $1 million dollars from its budget.

Twelve organizations that have at least partially helped Highland County were given a total of $84,500 through the fourth annual disbursement of $1 million given to the Clinton County Foundation in 2008 used to create the Wilmington-Clinton County Charity Assistance Fund.

In sports, the Hillsboro American Legion Post 129 baseball team split a series against Circleville thanks to a walk-off sacrifice bunt from Joey Wilson in the latter game to lift Hillsboro to a 6-5 win.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/07/web1_Looking-back-logo-2.jpg

A look back at news and advertising items through the years