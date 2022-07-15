Hello! In the kitchen with Sharon this week is Patricia Nicholes. If you love pecans, you will really like this recipe.

I sure appreciate all these amazing recipes that Patricia sends. She is an amazing cook and baker. I am making these cookies this weekend.

Please send your favorite recipe and I will put you in the kitchen with Sharon. Send them to [email protected] or call me at 937-393-3456.

Have a great weekend!

Butter pecan cookies

Ingredients

• 1 cup pecans, chopped

• 7 tbsp. unsalted butter

• 1/3 cup granulated sugar

• 1 cup brown sugar

• 2 eggs

• 1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract

• 2 cups all-purpose flour

• 1/2 teaspoon baking soda

• A pinch of salt

• Pecan halves for the top of each cookie

Directions

Make sure to preheat your oven to 350 degrees and cover two baking sheets with parchment paper.

Next, beat the butter, granulated sugar and brown sugar with an electric mixer until the mixture is light and creamy.

Then add the eggs, vanilla extract and beat again for another two minutes. Immediately add the flour, baking soda, salt and mix until well blended.

When finished, place the balls, using a medium cookie spoon, on the prepared baking sheets and add half a pecan on top of each cookie. Bake until golden brown, about 10 to 15 minutes. Finally, cool the cookies on a wire rack.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.