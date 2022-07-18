Crash claims two in Clinton Co.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Wilmington Post, is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that too place Friday at approximately 7:45 p.m. on S.R. 380, north of Katys Lane in Chester Township, Clinton County.

The OSHP said a preliminary investigation revealed a 2012 Ford Focus operated by Heather Cole, 27, of Xenia, was southbound on S.R. 380. A 2021 Freightliner truck, operated by Jeffrey Thompson, 51, of Urbana, was northbound on S.R. 380. The Ford Focus drove left of center and was struck by the Freightliner. Both vehicles traveled off the west side of the roadway.

Cole was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency medical personnel. Thompson was transported to Green Memorial via EMS with non-serious injuries.

Units assisting on scene were the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, Chester Township Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services, Wilmington Fire Department, Clinton County Coroner’s Office, Ohio Department of Transportation, Collins Towing and Fox Towing.

The traffic crash remains under investigation by the state patrol.

Submitted by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.