Dayton woman sentenced for selling meth, fentanyl

A Dayton woman has been sentenced to three years of community control in Highland County Common Pleas Court on multiple counts of aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine in the vicinity of a school zone. Both charges were third-degree felonies.

Court records state that Mandi Young, 20, was ordered to pay restitution through the Victim Witness Escrow Account in monthly payments of $50 beginning on Sept. 1, for a total of $600 to the Highland County Task Force.

Court records also state that $2,500 was forfeited to the Highland County Task Force, $1,875 to the Law Enforcement Trust Fund and $5,625 to the city of Hillsboro. They also stated that if Young violated any of the community control sanctions, she would be given a sentence of between nine and 72 months and ordered to pay a fine of $20,000.

According to court documents for the first count, on or around March 16, 2021, a detective and an investigator met with an informant who said they could purchase meth from someone for $50. The informant was dropped off and detectives watched as the informant walked to Flagway in Hillsboro.

The informant spoke with someone in the back seat of a vehicle and an investigator saw the driver and identified her as Young. There was another person in the vehicle with Young and the person selling the drugs. The informant gave the money to the seller and got back a cellophane wrapper of crystal substance that later tested positive as .46 grams of meth, according to court records.

Flagway is within 1,000 feet of St. Mary Catholic School.

According to court documents for the second count, on or around March 19, 2021, the seller gave an informant a phone number for the third person in the car so the informant could call and order meth directly from them. The informant arranged to purchase an ounce of meth and a sample of fentanyl for $550. Again, the informant was dropped and a detective watched as the informant walked to the Flagway parking lot.

The informant met with the seller and then walked to a vehicle driven by Young. The informant gave the money to a third person and then got back two bags of substance from them which later tested positive for 23.49 grams of meth and .39 grams of fentanyl, according to court records.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.