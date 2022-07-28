SSCC professors recognized

Two Southern State Community College faculty members were recently recognized by the Ohio Department of Higher Education for assisting with the Ohio Transfer 36 initiative, a new process for reviewing statewide transfer guarantees.

SSCC Assistant Professor of English Annie Rankin was recognized for serving on an arts and humanities panel, and associate professor of business Jeffrey Tumbleson was recognized for serving on a social and behavioral sciences panel.

Rankin and Tumbleson’s contributions helped fulfill the expectation of the Ohio Transfer Promise, which provides students with a firm guarantee that their coursework will transfer while also providing institutional supports that will assist students on their degree pathway, according to the ODHE.

According to the ODHE, the Ohio Transfer 36 is a new process to review statewide transfer guarantees from college to college.

A shift from course guidelines to course learning outcomes is in accordance with efforts to clearly articulate what a student should know and be able to accomplish as a learner, the ODHE said.

As a result of the shift, more than 3,200 previously approved courses are scheduled to be re-reviewed over the next three-and-a-half years, according to the ODHE.

With this expansion, faculty panel members from across the state serving on one or multiple panels have been tasked with reviewing both new and previously approved courses with the ultimate goal of extending Ohio Transfer 36 guarantees statewide, said the ODHE.

“I also want to thank your faculty members, who continue to assist us with transfer course learning outcome reviews and expedited course re-reviews,” said Randy Gardner, ODHE chancellor, in a memorandum to SSCC. “Faculty involvement and panel participation are crucial to the progress and implementation of statewide initiatives, including the Ohio Transfer 36. Their guidance and valuable knowledge of subject matter continue to strengthen courses and programs for the students and citizens of Ohio.”

Gardner added, “Institutional contributions in faculty course reviews are an integral part of Ohio’s efforts to provide students with quality, affordable postsecondary education opportunities.”

Submitted by David Wright, social media coordinator, Southern State Community College.

Rankin
Tumbleson

