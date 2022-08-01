Battle stations: Bands ready to roll

WILMINGTON — Downtown Wilmington is ready to rock yet again.

Clinton, Fayette and Highland counties have joined forces to host the inaugural Tri-County Battle of the Bands this Friday, Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. on Sugartree Street in downtown Wilmington.

The free event’s venue will rotate yearly between the three counties.

Executive directors from each local tourism bureau have collaborated to ensure a great show — Jamie Wheeler of the Visitors Bureau of Highland County, Stephanie Dunham of Fayette County Travel & Tourism Bureau, and Susan Valentine-Scott of Clinton County Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Each visitors bureau has selected a band to represent its respective county:

• Filo Beddoe from Highland County — “specializing in blasting out tunes that are sure to work the crowd into an uncontrollable dancing frenzy.”

• Reeking Havoc from Clinton County “performs a high-energy show that will leave you dancing in the street with their variety of rock, country/rock and pop.” Its members are Chris Branham, Todd Farler, Greg Gates and Tim Purvis.

• Sean Poole & Buckin’ Krazy of Fayette County playing “traditional country, ’90s country, blues and southern rock, so dust off your dancing boots and come ready to be entertained.”

“The Clinton County Convention and Visitors Bureau is thrilled to partner with the Visitors Bureau of Highland County and Fayette Travel and Tourism to engage our communities collaboratively,” said Clinton County CVB Executive Director Susan Valentine-Scott. “We are excited to have some fun while we have developed a great event that cross markets part of Southwest Ohio.”

The opening ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. and the first band will play at 7:30 p.m. Each band will perform about 45 minutes.

The audience will vote for the winner of the night. The winning band will receive a rotating trophy for the contest and bragging rights of being the winners of the inaugural Tri-County Battle of the Bands contest.

“We encourage everyone to come out and cheer on their favorite band. There will be food trucks — Aloha Tacos & More, Werner’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que, Penny’s Snack Shack, TinCap Cidery, The Escape, and more on Sugartree Street,” said Dunham.

The event is free to attend. Bring your own lawn chairs and enjoy the show.

Filo Beddoe will represent Highland County this Friday at the Battle of the Bands in Wilmington. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/08/web1_Filo-Beddoe.jpg Filo Beddoe will represent Highland County this Friday at the Battle of the Bands in Wilmington. Courtesy photo The three bands will compete for the inaugural Tri-County Battle of the Bands trophy. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/08/web1_b-of-b-trophy.jpg The three bands will compete for the inaugural Tri-County Battle of the Bands trophy. Courtesy photo

Annual contest will rotate through three counties