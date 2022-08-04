HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

July 30

INCIDENT

A deputy responded to a neighbor complaint in the 8200 block of Beaver Road.

July 31

INCIDENTS/ARREST

A resident of the 9100 block of Fall Creek Road reported a vehicle was vandalized. This incident remains under investigation.

A resident of the 1200 block of Flat Run Road reported a domestic disturbance. After investigation, Amanda D. Knox, 43, Hillsboro, was arrested for domestic violence.

Aug. 1

INCIDENT/ARREST

A deputy responded to the 13000 block of S.R. 28 to a report of a domestic disturbance. After investigation, Dameon J. Howe, 30, Greenfield, was arrested for domestic violence.

CITATIONS

William T. McClara, 29, Hillsboro, failure to yield.

Kevin P. Jodrey, 60, Decatur, failure to stop for signal.

Pamela S. Zimmerman, 61, Hillsboro, driving on a closed road, no driver’s license.

Earl J. Roberts, 66, Hillsboro, driving on a closed road.

Trellen L. Thomas, 24, Washington C.H., driving on a closed road.

Melissa M. Metzger, 48, Fayetteville, driving on a closed road.

Steven Irizarry, 23, Hillsboro, speed.