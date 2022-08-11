HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

Aug. 7

INCIDENTS

A deputy responded to a disturbance on Main Street in Mowrystown. After investigation, Krista H. Stultz, 22, of Hillsboro, was cited for disorderly conduct.

A resident of the 10000 block of Cinderella Drive reported a domestic disturbance. After investigation, James L. Brown, 56, of Hillsboro, and Taylor B. Brown, 21, of Hillsboro, were charged with domestic violence.

Aug. 8

INCIDENTS

A resident of the 7600 block of S.R. 753 reported a person driving recklessly. After investigation, Stacey M. Woodruff, 36, of Hillsboro, was charged with driving under suspension, OVI, and physical control.

Deputies responded to the 6600 block of Pied Piper Parkway after a call of a disturbance. After investigation, Melissa Norris, of Hillsboro, was charged with felonious assault.

CITATIONS

Timothy L. Sellman, 25, Hillsboro, left of center.

Brandy K. Kimmey, 47, Hillsboro, DUI, leaving the scene of an accident.

Joshua S. Burton, 32, Greenfield, driving on closed road.

Nicholas J. Brown, 41, Hillsboro, driving under suspension, no taillights.

ARREST

Amber McFarland, 30, Hillsboro, domestic violence, criminal trespass.