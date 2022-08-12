A yummy dessert recipe

Hello! Who loves coconut? I do.

In the kitchen with Sharon this week is my good friend Patricia Nicholes. I love her recipes and I am going to make this as soon as I go to the store and get some coconut. Thank you so much Patricia for this yummy dessert recipe.

Please send in your favorite recipe, and a story about the recipe if you have one, and I will put you in the kitchen with Sharon. Send them to [email protected] or call me at 937-393-3456.

Have a great week!

FLUFFY COCONUT

DREAM PUDDING

Ingredients

1 1/3 ounces Dream Whip whipped dessert topping mix

2 1/4 cups skim milk, divided

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 (1 ounce) sugar-free vanilla pudding mix

3/4 cup coconut, toasted

Directions

Beat Dream Whip mix, 1/2 cup skim milk and vanilla for four minutes.

Add remaining milk and pudding mix and beat for two mores minutes.

Fold in coconut.

Put in serving dishes and refrigerate for at least one hour.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.