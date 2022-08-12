Sassy Sisters open in Greenfield

Chelsi Ertel has run Sassy Sisters Boutique since 2018 online, but last month opened a storefront in downtown Greenfield at 228 Jefferson St.

The shop is located within Posey’s Plaza, Greenfield’s new retail incubator space.

In addition to the storefront and online, Ertel said she also has a trailer that enables her to move the boutique around to local festivals, fairs and pop-up events. The boutique offers women’s clothing (XS to 3XL), accessories and shoes.

Ertel loves what she does, she said, and seeing her customers’ faces “light up” when they find “the outfit” fills her heart. Watching them leave with a new confidence and a smile, Ertel said, reminds her of why she does what she does.

“My job is to make each and every lady that walks into our store feel comfortable, loved and confident by the time they walk out,” she said.

The name of the boutique came about, Ertel said, because everyone thinks her and her mother, who helps sometimes with the boutique, are sisters.

The shop is currently on summer hours, which are Wednesday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday noon to 7 p.m., Friday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The store is closed Sunday through Tuesday.

Sassy Sisters Boutique can be found on Facebook and Instagram where posts are made on new arrivals, events, sales and updated hours. The shop is also on TikTok. Additionally, there is a website and a free mobile app for iPhone and Android where shopping can be done 24/7. Online sales can be shipped or picked up in the store.

The best way to contact Sassy Sisters Boutique is through any of its social media channels or by email at [email protected]

Angela Shepherd is a correspondent for the village of Greenfield.

This picture shows part of the interior of Sassy Sisters, located in the new Posey Plaza in Greenfield. Photo by Angela Shepherd