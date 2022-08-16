Food program serves 27K meals

More than 27,000 meals being served over the summer, raises for the district’s teachers and an increase in pay for substitutes were among topics discussed at Monday’s Hillsboro Board of Education meeting.

Superintendent Tim Davis said that over the 44 days the school district’s summer food trucks were deployed, a total of 27,228 meals, or about 619 per day, were served.

“It’s something that’s awesome for our school district and something awesome that we can do for our kids,” Davis said, thanking the summer staff members that made it possible.

In another matter, the school board approved 9 percent raises for staff members under Hillsboro Education Association contracts. That will put a lock on teacher raises for the next three years. Davis said the district also increased the teacher incentive for perfect attendance to $500 per quarter or $2,000 for the entire year.

The board also approved increases for the district’s substitute staff. Sub bus driver pay went from $15 to $17 an hour, certified substitute pay went from $115 to $125 per hour, and classified substitute pay went from $10 to $15 an hour.

“We just looked at substitute pay when we looked at teacher pay and hopefully this will attract a few more subs,” Davis said.

Davis said that most days, at least 10 staff members are off throughout the district for one reason or another. He also said that “for the most part” the increases in pay should put Hillsboro in line with the pay schedules of other surrounding school districts.

The board approved bids for the sale of four vehicles. A 2005 Chrysler Town and County van sold for $352, a 2009 Chrysler Town and Country can sold $751, a 2008 Thomas 72-passenger bus sold for $300 and a 2006 Thomas 74-passenger bus sold for $300. Treasurer Ben Teeters said the district received one bid for each vehicle.

The board approved the purchase of a new 78-passenger Thomas bus for $98,494 through the Southwestern Ohio Educational Purchasing Council. Teeters said that last year a similar bus cost $83,000 to $84,000 and that he’s been told bus prices will go up to 10 to 15 percent next year.

He said Hillsboro usually buys one bus every other year and two buses the other years. But it purchased three buses last year due to a $50,000 grant the district received. Tetters said the district usually tries to rotate buses out of the fleet every seven years, but some last as long as 10 years.

The board approved a long list of supplemental contracts: Cindy Asmus, senior class advisor (split), Richard Burns, varsity wrestling coach; Amy Captain, high school/middle school varsity basketball cheerleading coach; Jennifer Chaney, elementary student council (split); Charles Colliver, choral accompanist; Amy Craig, quick recall advisor; Kirstin Easterling, National Honor Society advisor, language club advisor; Nick Fite, equipment manager; Trevor Gleadle, site supervisor; Stephanie Haines, senior class advisor (split); Pam Harp, Spirit Store advisor (split); Tanya Hendrix, high school art club advisor; Mark Holmes, auditorium sound/lighting; Jenna Horick, International Thespian Society advisor, fall play advisor, musical; Jennifer Howland, Spirit Store advisor (split); Josh Howland, open gym coordinator for males; Shane Ison, varsity boys bowling coach; Laura Jacky, musical, vocal music advisor; Mandi Jones, junior class, prom advisor; Mark Koller, elementary student council (split); Ed Letts, varsity boys cross country coach; Gabby Lockbaum, yearbook advisor; Megan MacIvor, high school student council advisor; Jason Moberly, site supervisor; Jessica Rhoades, senior class advisor, graduation organizer (split), student recognition coordinator (split); Matt Schneider, sophomore class advisor; Dann Snapp, girls varsity bowling coach; Tyler Snapp, reserve boys soccer coach; Rob Snavely, varsity girls cross country coach, freshman class advisor; Tracey Staggs, high school/middle school robotics advisor; Heather Storer, open gym coordinator for females; Tina Young, senior class advisor, graduation organizer (split), student recognition coordinator (split).

The board accepted the following resignations: Melissa Ashbaugh, bus driver; Jessica Fair, teacher; Hilary Montalvo, nurse; Katrina Obenshain, paraprofessional; Ethan Snapp, reserve boys soccer coach; Sherry Walker, custodian.

Board member Larry Lyons thanked a long list of helpers, plus 112 golfers, who participated in a golf tournament last weekend to benefit the athletic department. He said the event received a record number of donations.

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522.

Hillsboro Superintendent Tim Davis points at some of the improvements made in the district over the summer at Monday’s school board meeting. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/08/web1_Davis-pic-1.jpg Hillsboro Superintendent Tim Davis points at some of the improvements made in the district over the summer at Monday’s school board meeting. Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette

Hillsboro approves raises for teachers, subs