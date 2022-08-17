‘Farmers market boutique’ open in Greenfield

Downtown Greenfield welcomed another new business recently and it’s located at 228 Jefferson St. in Posey Plaza, the town’s new retail incubator space.

Ohio Red Barn is what owner Mitzi Schneider calls a “farmers market boutique.” At the shop you will find things like honey, infused honey, jams, jellies, maple syrup, barbecue rubs, candied nuts, smoke salts, soaps, and even beard balms, lip balms and oils.

The honey comes from hives maintained by Schneider’s husband, Ron. The hives are located in three areas around Highland County, she said.

There is so much more available at the shop, too, like knit and crochet items as well as quilted items, all crafted locally. Additionally, notary public services are available at Ohio Red Barn.

Most everything in the store is locally produced, Schneider said, and it is that opportunity to provide local products to the community that is one of the reasons Schneider does what she does.

As part of its grand opening celebration, Schneider received a welcome bag that includes a plaque from the village, a T-shirt, and other items from local businesses.

Greenfield City Manager Todd Wilkin said he has been asked about what is going on at Posey Plaza, and said he answers that it’s “pretty much anything,” given the different shops located within the incubator space and the very different items and services each offers. And Ohio Red Barn with its varied offerings is the first business you encounter when you come through the front door of Posey Plaza.

“Ohio Red Barn is a great addition to the community, for sure,” Wilkin said.

Find Ohio Red Barn on Facebook or stop in during open hours which are Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Ohio Red Barn can also be found out and about at farmers markets and vendor shows. Ohio Red Barn can also be located on both Facebook and Instagram as well as online.

Angela Shepherd is a correspondent for the village of Greenfield.

Greenfield’s Ohio Red Barn is what owner Mitzi Schneider refers to as a farmers market boutique offering honey, jams, balms, oils and more. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/08/web1_Barn-pic.jpg Greenfield’s Ohio Red Barn is what owner Mitzi Schneider refers to as a farmers market boutique offering honey, jams, balms, oils and more. Photo by Angela Shepherd

Wide variety of items available at Posey Plaza business