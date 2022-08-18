HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

Aug. 15

INCIDENTS/ARREST

A deputy responded to the 9000 block of Short Road after a call of a theft. This incident remains under investigation.

A resident of the 400 block of Eastern Avenue, Leesburg, advised a male had taken a ride on a motorcycle with intentions to buy it. The male did not return. After investigation, Michael W. Sholler, 46, New Vienna, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Aug. 16

INCIDENTS

A deputy responded to the 6800 block of Heather Moor Trail to a neighbor complaint.

A resident of the 8700 block of U.S. Route 62 reported a domestic dispute. After investigation, both parties were advised if deputies returned, both would be facing a charge of disorderly conduct.

Aug. 17

INCIDENT/CITATION

A deputy responded to the 3700 block of S.R. 41 after a call reporting the theft of a Yamaha golf cart. This incident remains under investigation.

Robert B. Tillis, 48, Hillsboro, was cited for failure to control.