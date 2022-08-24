AVC planning its 11th Trivia Night Fundraiser

The Alternatives to Violence Center (AVC) is planning to hold its 11th annual Trivia Night Fundraiser at the Hillsboro Orpheum from 7-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30.

The non-profit organization serving Highland and Clinton counties offers a shelter for victims of domestic violence along with a 24-hour crisis hotline, transportation services, court advocacy and medical advocacy. The center also assists with the filing of protection orders and safety planning for victims. It has been in operation since 1981.

The center is funded through donations and federal and state grants.

“This year’s theme is ‘Friends’,” said AVC Director Dara Gullette. “We normally do three rounds of general trivia and during the intermissions we do games while the scores are being calculated, and then we do a bunch of door prizes.”

Attendees are encouraged to wear costumes with prizes being awarded for the best dressed team, best dressed male, and best dressed female.

“I think the most we’ve raised has been about $8,000 and my goal has always been at least $10,000,” said Gullette.

Last year’s first-place trivia team took home a cash prize of $1,000 supported by donations from sponsors. The AVC is seeking sponsors for this year’s trivia night, and the requested donation is $100. Half of the donations will be used for the cash prize of the first, second and third place trivia teams, and the other half will be used to aid victims of domestic violence and their families. The names of sponsors will be placed on the event’s decor and any advertising related to the fundraiser.

The AVC states its mission as “to provide alternatives to violence and solutions to victims and their families.” An AVC letter to supporters notes that donations “will aid in our efforts to educate, support and empower victims in our community.”

Additional proceeds will be used for the cost of the event.

The cost is $400 per table ($500 VIP) with a minimum of five and maximum of eight players per team. Dinner is provided, and there will be a cash bar, bonus balls, pull tabs and raffles available.

Those interested in sponsoring the event can contact the AVC at 937-398-8118.

Reach John Hackley at 937-402-2571.

One of the teams from a past Alternatives to Violence Center Trivia Night is pictured. The theme that year was superheroes and villains.

Cash prizes for top three teams