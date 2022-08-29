GREENFIELD P.D. REPORTS

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

Aug. 22

ARREST/CITATION

Dustin Blevins, 31, of Washington C.H., was issued a citation for driving under suspension and fictitious registration.

INCIDENTS

Received report of a stolen scooter on the 800 block of Mirabeau Street.

Received report of telephone harassment on the 400 block of Evans Street.

Received a trespassing complaint in the 600 block of Baltimore Street.

Received an animal complaint in the 700 block of Spring Street.

Received reports of downed limbs and branches in the 500 block of Waddell Street.

Received report of a juvenile possibly causing property damage in the 600 block of South Street.

Received a trash complaint in the 800 block of North Fifth Street.

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office requested K-9 unit assistance.

Aug. 23

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Chad Jarrell, 46, New Holland, was arrested for trespassing, disorderly conduct and theft.

Jill Tate, 51, Chillicothe, was arrested for failure to comply with court orders.

Marshall C. Smith, 40, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to report to jail and failure to appear.

Mervin D. Raber, 18, Hillsboro, was issued a citation for a red light in a school zone.

Jonathan Meadows, 34, Greenfield, was issued a citation for driving under suspension.

OFFENSES/INCIDENTS

Received call from the 500 block of South Second Street requesting an ambulance for someone with an altered mental status.

Caller needing assistance getting into a locked vehicle on the 300 block of South Second Street.

Received a report of telephone harassment in the 600 block of McKell Avenue.

Aug. 24

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Larry Seymour, 54, Greenfield, was issued a citation for noxious weeds and litter prohibited.

INCIDENTS

Received report of a theft of items from a home on the 900 block of Mirabeau Street.

Report taken from the 600 block of Dickey Avenue for criminal damaging to a vehicle.

Received call from the Save A Lot parking lot that a new vehicle was hit with a walker.

Aug. 25

OFFENSES/INCIDENTS

While patrolling it was found that a cable was down at North and Second streets. Barriers were put up and contact was made with the service provider for repair.

Received a call of a possible assault in the 1000 block of Lafayette Street.

Received report of a hit-skip accident involving juveniles.

Received a report of a traffic obstruction in the 1200 block of North Washington Street due to a semi trailer.

Caller needing assistance getting into a locked vehicle on the 200 block of Jefferson Street.

Received an animal complaint involving a bat in the 900 block of Mirabeau Street.

Aug. 26

CITATION

Bryson Whaley, 18, Greenfield, was issued a citation for disorderly conduct by fighting.

INCIDENT

Received a request for a welfare check in the 600 block of Dickey Avenue.

Aug. 217

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Oistin Lightner, 21, Greenfield, was arrested for criminal damaging and disorderly conduct by intoxication.

Michelle Paul, 55, Greenfield, was arrested for OVI, open container and obstruction of official business.

INCIDENTS

An officer responded to a hit-skip report in the 1200 block of North Washington Street.

Received multiple calls of a possible water main break in the 100 block of Jefferson Street. Officers checked the scene and the proper departments were notified.

Received report of property damage in the 600 block of South Street.

Received a request for an ambulance at Mitchell’s Field for possible injury to a juvenile.