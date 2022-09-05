Meth sales land woman in prison

A Hillsboro woman was sentenced to a total of 48 months in prison for two counts of aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine to the Ohio Reformatory for Women in Marysville, during a hearing in Highland County Common Pleas Court.

Sarah Workman, 22, was sentenced to 24 months for an amended count of aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine, a third-degree felony, which was ordered to be consecutive to a sentence of 24 months for the second count of aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine, also a third-degree felony. Workman was also given one day of jail-time credit.

Court records stated that factors in the sentencing were that the offenses were felony drug offenses that were in violation of Chapter 2925 for which a presumption in favor of a prison sentence was specified as being applicable and that the most serious offense for which Workman was being sentenced were not felonies of the fourth or fifth degree.

Court records stated that a period of supervision under conditions determined by the Adult Parole Authority after her release from prison was found to be optional.

It also stated that Workman was ordered to pay a fine of $10,000, with $5,000 to be paid to the Highland County Task Force and the other $5,000 to be paid to the Highland County Prosecutor’s Office. Workman was ordered to pay restitution of $170 to the Highland County Task Force alongside her co-defendant and $180 to the Highland County Task Force alone through the Victim Restitution Escrow Account of the Highland Victim Witness Office.

According to court documents for the first count, on or around Sept. 6, 2021, Workman and a co-defendant knowingly sold or offered to sell methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance, in an amount equal to or exceeding bulk amount but less than five times the bulk amount.

According to court documents for the second count, on or around Sept. 21, 2021, Workman knowingly sold or offered to sell methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance, in an amount equal to or exceeding bulk amount but less than five times the bulk amount.

