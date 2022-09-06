Remix Market opens in Greenfield

Greenfield, along with the Highland County Chamber of Commerce, on Friday welcomed a new kind of second chance market to the village of Greenfield.

Remix Market, according to proprietor Tricia Baker, is an offshoot of Junkluggers of Columbus, and what it does is work to make sure things that still have some good life left in them don’t get sent to the landfill.

Estate cleanouts are the focus, Baker said for her and business partner Gary Plotts. Antiques and other items that are in good shape are kept from being junked and given a new lease on life through the Remix Market.

It’s a lot of work, Baker said, with all the sorting and hauling and cleaning of items that are to go to the market, but it’s worth it to be able to offer like-new items at affordable prices.

The furniture is good quality, Baker said, adding that if it isn’t good enough for her, it’s not good enough for someone else. She said that’s how she’s always thought about it.

They also recycle things like metals off of things that are broken so that those materials can be reused in the making of something else. “It’s kind of like an eco-friendly junk removal business,” Baker said.

Additionally, a portion of all the proceeds from sales goes to support charity, and the Greenfield market supports Another Chance, which is right next door to the business.

The store also offers a layaway option.

Remix Market is located at 1026 Jefferson St. On Facebook the market’s page is the Remix Market of Greenfield. The anticipated hours will be Friday 2-6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Check the Facebook page for more information or call 716-868-4703.

Angela Shepherd is a correspondent for the village of Greenfield.

Tricia Baker (center), owner of Remix Market of Greenfield, is pictured with (l-r) Lindsey Cloud, Jeff Cloud, Highland County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jamie Wheeler, Greenfield City Manager Todd Wilkin and Charlene Sterling at Friday’s ribbon cutting. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/09/web1_Remix.jpg Tricia Baker (center), owner of Remix Market of Greenfield, is pictured with (l-r) Lindsey Cloud, Jeff Cloud, Highland County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jamie Wheeler, Greenfield City Manager Todd Wilkin and Charlene Sterling at Friday’s ribbon cutting. Submitted photo

Owner: ‘It’s kind of like an eco-friendly junk removal business’