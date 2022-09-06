Posted on by

Scenes from the 75th annual Highland County Fair


A pair of youngsters take a turn on the merry-go-round Tuesday at the fair.

John Hackley | The Times-Gazette

Rides at the 2022 Highland County Fair generally open at 1 p.m.


John Hackley | The Times-Gazette

A barrel racer takes her turn Sunday at the fair.


Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette

Last year’s royalty (l-r) queen Hannah Hopkins, king Wyatt Morrow and attendant McKenzie Arnold perform some of their final duties Sunday at this year’s fair.


Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette

Rainy walkways greeted fair goers Tuesday at the 75th annual Highland County Fair.


John Hackley | The Times-Gazette

Fair enthusiasts line up Tuesday outside the Poultry & Rabbit Building at the fair.


John Hackley | The Times-Gazette

Exhibitors are pictured showing hogs Tuesday at the fair.


John Hackley | The Times-Gazette

