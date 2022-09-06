Scenes from the 75th annual Highland County Fair

A pair of youngsters take a turn on the merry-go-round Tuesday at the fair.

Rides at the 2022 Highland County Fair generally open at 1 p.m.

A barrel racer takes her turn Sunday at the fair.

Last year’s royalty (l-r) queen Hannah Hopkins, king Wyatt Morrow and attendant McKenzie Arnold perform some of their final duties Sunday at this year’s fair.

Rainy walkways greeted fair goers Tuesday at the 75th annual Highland County Fair.

Fair enthusiasts line up Tuesday outside the Poultry & Rabbit Building at the fair.

Exhibitors are pictured showing hogs Tuesday at the fair.