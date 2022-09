Payton sells Reserve Grand Champ Barrow

Payton Pryor’s Reserve Grand Champion Barrow sold for $6,000 Wednesday at the Highland County Fair. The buyers were: Binegar’s Truck Auto & Camper, Beck’s Seed – Stegbauer Feed Sales, Buck’s Tire Service, Community Market – Greenfield, Corner Pharmacy, Costco 384, Scott and Erica Ingle, Garman Feed & Supply, Greene’s Automotive, Greenfield Research, Greenfield Vet Clinic, Zach’s Equipment – Bad Boy Mowers, Jerry Haag Motors, Jones of Greenfield, McDonald & Sons Inc., McDonald’s – Greenfield, David and Lesia Langston, McNeal Show Pigs, Merchants National Bank – Greenfield, Murry Fettro Funeral Home, Quality Paving, Roman Family Health Care, Sims Family Golf Center, Smitty’s Auto Sales, Southern Hills Community Bank – Greenfield, Stewart’s Pharmacy, Union Stockyards, Vanzant Farms, Wagoner’s Construction, White’s Meats and Deli, Zach’s Automotive, Lyon’s Collision Center, Pryor’s Towing, Corry Taylor, Tara Campbell for county commissioner and Community Savings Bank.

