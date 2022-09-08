Grand Champ Barrow sells for $6,600

Cade Sponcil’s Grand Champion Market Barrow sold for $6,600 Wednesday at the Highland County Fair. It was purchased by: Binegar’s Truck Auto & Camper, Buck’s Tire Service, Fancy Barbershop, Doug Coe – Gustin Feed Service, Marty Cox, Diversified Industrial Services, Scott and Erica Engle, Greenfield Research, Halterman Equipment LLC, McDonald’s – Greenfield, Merchants National Bank – Greenfield, Murray-Fettro Funeral Home, Bickle Insurance Services, Quality Paving, Roman Family Health Care, Southern Hills Community Bank – Greenfield, Rick Stegbauer, Wagoner’s Construction, Zach’s Automotive, Buckskin Bacon – Dusty Trefz, Branscomb’s Firewood and Bryer and Mikayla Sellman.

Cade Sponcil’s Grand Champion Market Barrow sold for $6,600 Wednesday at the Highland County Fair. It was purchased by: Binegar’s Truck Auto & Camper, Buck’s Tire Service, Fancy Barbershop, Doug Coe – Gustin Feed Service, Marty Cox, Diversified Industrial Services, Scott and Erica Engle, Greenfield Research, Halterman Equipment LLC, McDonald’s – Greenfield, Merchants National Bank – Greenfield, Murray-Fettro Funeral Home, Bickle Insurance Services, Quality Paving, Roman Family Health Care, Southern Hills Community Bank – Greenfield, Rick Stegbauer, Wagoner’s Construction, Zach’s Automotive, Buckskin Bacon – Dusty Trefz, Branscomb’s Firewood and Bryer and Mikayla Sellman.