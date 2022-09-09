Reserve Champ Rabbit sells for $2,700

Annie Henderson’s Reserve Champion Meat Rabbit sold for $2,700 Thursday at the Highland County Fair. It was purchased by: Wolf Creek Rental, Heritage Meat Company, Ohio Pool Restoration, Life Reflections Counseling, Chris Hopkins Transportation, Community Market – Hillsboro, Crago Construction, Airline Support & Project Engineering LLC, Dickey Group Realtors, First State Bank, Fordyce Farms & Southern OH Retro Foam, Greystone Systems, Griffith Gardens, Eric and Amanda Henderson, Master Feed Mill of Hillsboro, Peoples Bank, Peters Heating & Cooling LLC, Chester and Christy Rhomemus, Rick Williams Auction Company, Satterfield Farms, Shafer Heating & Cooling, Sherwood Auto & Campers, Sonner’s Family Show Pigs, The Porch Carryout and Grill, VFW Post 9094, Bohrer Veterinary Services and Westview Motors.

