Grand Champ Lamb sells for $4,200

Sophie Young’s Grand Champion Market Lamb sold for $4,200 Friday evening at the 2022 Highland County Fair. It was purchased by: Airborne Maintenance and Engineering SVC’s, Arrick’s Propane, Beechwood Pizza and Carryout, Bickle Insurance Services, Crete-Tek, Farm Credit Mid-America, Fayette Veterinary Hospital, Gilliland Farms-Dru Judi Gilliland, Jerry Haag Motors, Jim Mootz Trucking, Merchants National Bank – Greenfield, Mid State Electric, Rick’s Hometown TV and Appliance Center, Service Master, Shelly Materials, South Central Power Co., Southern Hills Community Bank Leesburg, State Farm Insurance-Scott Faulconer, Ventura Feed and Country Store, Willey and Son, Wilbur and Laura Young.

