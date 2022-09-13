Patron-led activities added to library roster

The Hillsboro Library is adding two new patron-led activities to its programming roster starting this week.

“We had patrons approach us with different interests,” explained circulation manager Sarah Davidson. “It’s so exciting to the see the community being engaged with and wanting to be a part of their library.”

The first is a Crochet Club, starting on Thursday, Sept. 15 at 5:30 p.m.

“After our Lynchburg branch posted about a Crochet Club they were starting, the response on our Facebook page to see one at Hillsboro, too, was overwhelming,” Davidson said. “Unfortunately, we don’t have any librarians who know how to crochet. However, we had a patron volunteer to run the club. We are so thankful for her, and we’re super excited to see all of the wonderful crochet creations our patrons will be making.”

Crochet Club meets twice a month in the library’s downstairs meeting room. The second meeting for this month is Thursday, Sept. 29 at 5:30 p.m.

Yarn will be provided, but participants must bring their own hooks.

The second patron-led activity is a Movie Review Corner.

“Our patrons love movies,” Davidson said. “We had a patron approach us about hosting an activity where movies could be analyzed and discussed. And so, on Saturday, Sept. 17, we’ll have our first Movie Review Corner.”

September’s program starts at 11 a.m. in the library’s bay window area. The topic will be “Pride and Prejudice” (2005) and “The English Patient”.

“We’re so excited that we have a patron who wants to dive into such wonderful films,” Davidson added. “This should be a great opportunity for fellow film buffs to meet up.”

Similarly, Davidson said that patron-led clubs such as these are a great way for people to come together. “It feels wonderful as a librarian to see people not just loving their library, but also wanting to make the library their own, too,” she said.

To learn more about these or other programs at the Hillsboro library, call 937-393-3114, visit www.highlandco.org, or search Highland County District Library of Ohio on Facebook.

Submitted by Sarah Davidson, circulation manager, Hillsboro library.

