The tallest corn, a 10-cent movie, city threatened

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1935, the Greenfield Republican reported that Huey Long, a Louisiana senator, was employed by the J.A. Harps Manufacturing Company in Greenfield as a salesperson from 1914 to 1917, selling oil cans throughout the state of Louisiana.

The 113th annual session of the Scioto Conference of the U.B. Church was planned to be held at the Greenfield U.B. Church, with the event scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. and conclude with a speech from Bishop Johnson.

A total of 1,385 people were enrolled in the Greenfield school system for the year, according to a report from F.R. Harris, superintendent for the school district, which was a decrease of 81 people compared to the prior year.

Robert Core, from Frankfort, won the title for tallest corn at 16.5 feet tall after the Greenfield Republican reported it was collecting the tallest corn samples in its office.

In sports, the McClain High School varsity football team planned to open up its 1935 season against the Wheelersburg Pirates, a small Scioto County village with a population of 290, with their football program only having started “a few years ago.”

The Fayette Theatre, located in Washington Court House, advertised multiple showings like “The Informer,” starring Vic McLaglen, with tickets costing 10 to 15 cents.

Nichols and Row advertised its Fall Showing, which included products such as ladies’ coats for $9.75 and up, “smart” new hats from between 50 cents and $3.95 and children’s sweaters for 50 cents and up.

This week in 1961, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that enrollment in the Greenfield school system topped its previous all-time record, going to 2,160 people, a climb of 87 from the year before.

A new post office was planned at Fourth and Walnut streets by the Bureau of Operations, Post Office Department, with the building planned to measure 198 by 396 feet.

Squirrel hunting season was scheduled to begin on Sept. 15 at daylight, with an estimated quarter-million people looking to have an “average or better” squirrel hunting season.

Greenfield was reported to be hit by the infamous bad check passers, Patricia Smith, 19, and Margaret Miller, 18, as after they were arrested, they said they passed bad checks in Greenfield, Hillsboro and Wilmington.

The Pisgah Presbyterian Church planned to celebrate its sesquicentennial anniversary from Sept. 16-17, with the celebration scheduled to open with a candlelight communion.

The Ranch advertised multiple showings, which included “Picnic,” starring William Holden and Kim Novak, and “The Pit and the Pendulum,” starring Vincent Price.

Kroger advertised multiple products, which included six cans of applesauce for 89 cents, two pounds of frozen peas for 39 cents and a jar of instant coffee for 59 cents.

This week in 1985, The Press-Gazette reported that the Hillsboro City Council was attempting to purchase land that would be used to build a new city reservoir.

Following Governor Richard Celeste declaring a state of emergency in Greenfield for a “severe” water shortage, the problem was reported to be “easing slightly” thanks to actions like piping being delivered to Greenfield.

Sherrod Brown, then Ohio secretary of state, planned to visit the Highland County Board of Elections in Hillsboro, with Brown saying he wanted to visit all 88 counties.

In sports, the Hillsboro golf team took fifth place in the Springfield Shawnee Invitational thanks to shooting a 325 and then defeated the Miami Trace squad in a different matchup.

Chakere’s Colony Theatre, located in Hillsboro, advertised “Fright Night,” starring Chris Sarandon and Robby McDowall.

Edmisten’s Home Furnishings, located six miles south of Seaman, advertised multiple products including recliners starting at $89.95 and a Westinghouse refrigerator for $489.95.

This week in 2010, The Times-Gazette reported that Brian Simmons’ grand champion rabbit was sold for a record-high of $2,050, with Garrett Bissinger’s grand champion meat pen selling for $2,000.

Deer-archery hunting season was scheduled to start on Sept. 25, with an estimated 300,000 bow hunters expected to be out hunting by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Division of Wildlife.

Jack Hope, Parker House Hotel owner, announced that he could sue the city of Hillsboro again if the city threatened to tear down his buildings, with the first litigation awarding Hope almost $10,000 for the city’s first threat of demolition.

The Hillsboro squad took home Snow Hill County Club’s Chad Connor Memorial Cup thanks to a score of 55, which was 15 under par, with team member Doug Price hitting the longest drive of the day, his other team members being Ron Hall, Joe Shelton and Fred Jones.

In sports, the Hillsboro varsity football team lost to the Wilmington Hurricane by a score of 28-14, mostly thanks to five interceptions wrangled by the Hurricane defense.

Herrnstein Kia, located at 133 Marietta Rd. in Chillicothe, advertised multiple vehicles including a new 2011 Sportage starting at $18,295 and a new 2011 Sorento “as low as” $19,595.

A look back at news and advertising items through the years