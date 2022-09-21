6th domestic violence charge

A Wilmington man who has five prior domestic violence convictions in Highland County has been indicted for the same offense again in Clinton County Common Pleas Court.

Kenneth Ray Kier, 55, was convicted of domestic violence in Highland County in 2007, twice in 2011 and two more times in 2012.

Now he has been charged with domestic violence, a third-degree felony, in Clinton County.

According to an affidavit, a Wilmington police officer stated he observed an injured elbow and marks on the neck of the alleged victim.

A witness told police he tried to stop Kier from further assaulting the alleged victim by spraying Kier with pepper spray.

In the present case, a domestic violence temporary protection order was issued by then-Clinton County Municipal Court Judge Michael T. Daugherty Sr. on the morning after the alleged acts.

Dorothy N. Mann, 49, of the Hillsboro area and formerly of Wilmington, was indicted in Clinton County on charges of trafficking in methamphetamine, a second-degree felony; meth possession, a second-degree felony; and possessing a fentanyl-related compound, a fourth-degree felony.

All three charges stem from Feb. 8 alleged behavior occurring in Clinton County, according to the indictment document.

She pleaded not guilty to the charges earlier this month.

Gary Huffenberger

