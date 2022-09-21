Homecoming is Friday at McClain

McClain students will soon be enveloped in an enchanted forest theme as they partake in one of the traditions of high school — the homecoming dance.

McClain’s 2022 homecoming dance is Saturday Sept. 24, following the football matchup against Chillicothe on Friday the 23rd.

Student council chose the theme, which was among ideas submitted by the student body last spring, said teacher Jenny Mustard, who is student council co-advisor with teacher Audrey Case.

In leading up to this homecoming week, queen candidates were chosen by senior football players and the senior class, then those candidates each gave a speech last week and the student body cast its votes for the queen. Each class also chooses an attendant to represent the class.

The cheerleaders have created the daily themes for the week, which lend to the excitement of the week’s activities and include Wednesday’s Snake Dance and Friday’s pep rally, the latter of which was planned by the spirit committee consisting of teachers and students.

Pregame activities begin at 6:30 p.m. on Friday and include McClain’s 1972 Homecoming Queen Nanci Woods Sexten crowning 2022 Homecoming Queen Madysen Wheaton.

“We are excited about all the activities this week for homecoming,” McClain Principal Matt Shelton said. “The students and staff have been dressing up each day based on the specific themes. We hope to see the community come out Friday night to support all our football players, cheerleaders, band, Tigerettes, majorettes and coaches. Go Tigers!”

